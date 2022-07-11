Tigress from critically endangered species gives birth to adorable cubs. Watch

The news of birth always brings great joy. Be it for humans or in the animal kingdom. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has recently taken to their Facebook page to announce the birth of two adorable tiger cubs. But what makes this announcement even more special is that the birth of the twins is an important development for the preservation of the severely endangered Sumatran tiger. The zoo assists in the preservation and protection of Sumatran tiger populations, which are thought to number only 500 in the woods of Indonesia.

They have shared the video of the birth of these cubs, along with a detailed caption. Part of it reads, “Lola and her cubs are doing well and are enjoying some quiet time to bond and had already reached important milestones, like nursing, within hours of their birth. In a few weeks, the Zoo's veterinary care team will conduct physical exams on each of the cubs to obtain their weights, measurements, and gender.”

Take a look at the video of the birth of the Sumatran tiger cubs:

Shared just four days ago, this video has received over 10,000 views. It has also received various comments.

One comment on Facebook reads, "I'm so excited for Lola and the birth of her twins. Congratulations to Lola and OKC Zoo." "This is so exciting! Congrats to Lola and all the caregivers!" another user adds. A third reply says, "Congratulations. This is awesome news. Can’t wait to see the little ones."