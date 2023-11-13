Tim Hortons Diwali special ‘jalebi cheesecake donut’ sparks debate among sweet connoisseurs

On Diwali, Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons gave twists to their doughnuts and introduced new concoctions. However, one particular item on the list went viral and sparked a debate among sweet lovers. Wondering what it is? Well, it is the ‘jalebi cheesecake donut’. Other items from the list include ‘caramel pistachios donut’ and ‘choco chikki donut’. While some wanted to try the unique concoction, others were not impressed. The image shows the Diwali special menu of Tim Hortons. (X/@lilcosmicowgirl)

“Thank you Tim Hortons for white washing Diwali,” wrote X user @lilcosmicowgirl while sharing a screenshot of the menu online. According to the picture, the restaurant chain listed seven Diwali special items. One of the items that gained significant attention from social media users was ‘jalebi cheesecake donut’. The item is prepared using Tim Hortons’ classic doughnut filled with cheesecake, dipped in vanilla and topped with jalebi.

Take a look at the Diwali special listing here:

The tweet was shared on November 8. It has since accumulated over 37,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this ‘jalebi cheesecake donut’ here:

“Why are all these dishes non veg?” posted an individual.

Another added, “Take 2 cheesecakes, place them on top of each other, the top one inverted & stuff the jalebi inside the donuts. Donut, cream, jalebi, cream, donut. Banger dessert.”

“Feels wrong to read jalebi & cheesecake in the same breath,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Oh hell no. Jalebi cheesecake.”

“Jalebi cheesecake donut sounds good,” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “No.”

What do you think about the ‘jalebi cheesecake donut’ offered by Tim Hortons?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON