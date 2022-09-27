Tinder's post on relationships sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

Tinder recently took to Twitter to share a hilarious expectation vs reality post, which sparked a meme fest on social media. The online dating app shared two pictures of an ice cream tub, one with its lid closed and another with its lid open. And the content stored inside one of the ice cream tubs garnered a lot of attention and invited laughable responses from netizens.

The first picture, titled "when you start talking to them", shows an ice cream tub with its lid closed. The second image next to it, titled "but they keep talking about their ex", shows green chillies and gingers stored in the ice cream tub.

Take a look at Tinder's post on Twitter below:

Since being shared on September 25, the post has raked up more than a thousand likes and several retweets. It has also prompted people to share their own versions of the meme.

crush's "what are we" 🤝relative's "aage ka kya socha hai" — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 26, 2022

First slide Rest of thePresentation pic.twitter.com/XllG3BPfSA — Pranav (@itsokiepranav) September 25, 2022

Relationship be like Tindey — Shubham Agarwal (@ishubham82) September 25, 2022

Many found the post relatable and posted their responses in the comments. “Admin, you just restored the old wounds,” posted an individual with crying emoticons. “When you start talking to them: Tinder. But they keep talking about their ex: Yahoo Messenger,” wrote another.