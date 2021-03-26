'Tiny' excavator freeing huge ship stuck in Suez Canal prompts meme fest

A giant ship has blocked the famous Suez Canal but opened up a torrent of memes and gifs lampooning the hapless container carrier, which has been jammed in the waterway since Tuesday.

Elements of global commerce have been brought to a standstill, but no one was hurt, and the environment is so far undamaged. The lack of stakes surrounding the Ever Given's grounding has made it a prime target for jokes.

Nine tugs attempted to move it while getting some help from the shore with two workers and a digger clawing into the sandy embankment where the Ever Given's bow is dug in.

Images of them - dwarfed by the hull of the monster they were trying to dig out - circulated with comments on Twitter such as "these two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade."

These two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade #Suez #EVERGIVEN pic.twitter.com/Y1hHTMpyA7 — Matt Severn (@Matt_Severn) March 24, 2021

The Twitter account @SuezDiggerGuy, "Guy With the Digger at Suez Canal," had nearly 17,000 followers and a profile line that read: "Trying my best. No promises."

Its timeline was replete with observations such as "Thinking of naming my digger, Ever Digging" and bemoaning having his leave rescinded by managers.

To make things worse, my boss just rejected my leave application for June.#SuezBLOCKED #Suez #SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN — Guy With The Digger At Suez Canal (@SuezDiggerGuy) March 25, 2021

Here are some of the hilarious posts shared on the Twitter profile:

I was kinda hoping the engine shouldn't start when I turned the ignition. In the last 48 hours, I hoped about a lot of things. Anyway, off we go digging.#SuezBLOCKED #Suezcanal #Evergiven #Evergreen pic.twitter.com/8uS82gDKIA — Guy With The Digger At Suez Canal (@SuezDiggerGuy) March 26, 2021

Netizens also conjured up hilarious memes and jokes. Take a look at the shares which may make your giggle hard:

This is my favourite meme format in a long time pic.twitter.com/p7XOuC43PU — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 24, 2021

If you think youre having a bad day, spare a thought for the helmsman who somehow managed to stick his giantass ship sideways into the goddamn Suez Canal & blocked it into literal gridlock & is currently costing every seafaring nation of Earth like millions of dollars every hour pic.twitter.com/DIWAxwctXa — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) March 24, 2021

Once it became clear the ship could be stuck for weeks, a website quickly spun up, https://istheshipstillstuck.com.

And the memes filled the internet like cargo ships piling up in the Red Sea.

