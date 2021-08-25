Home / Trending / Tiny puppy falls asleep in its food bowl while eating. Watch
The image shows the tiny puppy sleeping in a bowl.(Jukin Media)
The image shows the tiny puppy sleeping in a bowl.(Jukin Media)
trending

Tiny puppy falls asleep in its food bowl while eating. Watch

There is a chance that the super sweet video will make you say 'aww.'
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:28 AM IST

Cute animal videos are always fun to watch. They are also those that can uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to such clips. This video of a tiny puppy being tired after eating a lot is just the type of fun video that you need to start your day with.

The video shot in Thailand shows a puppy lying on the floor. The little one’s head can be seen resting inside its food bowl. The adorable canine peacefully sleeps as a person films its cute little snores. The video is bound to make your heart fill up with a warm fuzzy feeling. So, if you’re suffering from mid-week blues and want to have a light moment then this video is a must watch for you.

Check out the super adorable video:

Did the little puppy’s nap-time leave you saying ‘aww’?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.