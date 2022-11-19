Tiny turtle skillfully climbs a wall, viral video makes people say ‘Ninja Turtle’

A funny, and definitely sweet, video showing a tiny turtle has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Instagram. The video shows the animal effortlessly climbing a wall. The video has also reminded many of the popular cartoon the Ninja Turtles.

The clip is also shared with the caption “Ninja turtle!” The clip opens to show the turtle halfway through its adventure of climbing a wall. The video ends with the animal continuing its climbing.

The video is not new. It was shared a few years ago. However, every now and then the clip resurfaces and leaves people amused. Take a look at the video that may leave you with a smile.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 7.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered several comments from people.

“The music fits so well,” wrote an Instagram user. “Little ninja turtle,” expressed another. “How cute! Hope he/she is ok!,” commented a third. “The real ninja turtle,” posted a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video? Did it remind you of the popular cartoon too?