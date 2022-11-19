Home / Trending / Tiny turtle skillfully climbs a wall, viral video makes people say ‘Ninja Turtle’

Tiny turtle skillfully climbs a wall, viral video makes people say ‘Ninja Turtle’

Published on Nov 19, 2022 03:53 PM IST

The viral video of a tiny turtle climbing a wall that reminded people of ‘Ninja Turtle’ was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the turtle climbing a wall that reminded people of ‘Ninja Turtle’.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the turtle climbing a wall that reminded people of 'Ninja Turtle'.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A funny, and definitely sweet, video showing a tiny turtle has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Instagram. The video shows the animal effortlessly climbing a wall. The video has also reminded many of the popular cartoon the Ninja Turtles.

The clip is also shared with the caption “Ninja turtle!” The clip opens to show the turtle halfway through its adventure of climbing a wall. The video ends with the animal continuing its climbing.

The video is not new. It was shared a few years ago. However, every now and then the clip resurfaces and leaves people amused. Take a look at the video that may leave you with a smile.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 7.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered several comments from people.

“The music fits so well,” wrote an Instagram user. “Little ninja turtle,” expressed another. “How cute! Hope he/she is ok!,” commented a third. “The real ninja turtle,” posted a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video? Did it remind you of the popular cartoon too?

instagram viral video
instagram viral video

Story Saved
×
