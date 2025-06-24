Tired of modern dating and marriage, more US women are choosing to be alone: report

A growing number of women in the US are rethinking the pursuit of marriage and romantic partnership, with many choosing independence over settling in unsatisfying relationships. Single women are opting out of relationships, with over half of single women believing that they are happier than their married counterparts.(Representational)

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, this shift has come about owing to changing societal expectations, financial security and a common mismatch between what women want and what's available to them. "They would rather be alone than with a man who holds them back," Daniel Cox, director of a conservative think tank, said.

Andrea Vorlicek, a 29-year-old accountant from Boston, said she gave up on dating and is now planning to buy a house and even raise children as a single mother. "I don't want to sit here and say I'm 100% happy. But I feel happier just accepting my reality. It's mentally and emotionally a sense of peace," she said.

While it may appear to be an isolated conclusion, data shows more and more single women are opting out of relationships, with over half of single women believing that they are happier than their married counterparts.

However, this is not the case with men, as only a third of single men think so. According to a 2022 Pew study, only 34% of single women actively sought relationships, down from 38% in 2019.

Men intimidated by women’s careers

This shift is driven by growing education and earning capabilities among women. In 2024, 47% of women in the US aged 25-34 held a bachelor's degree, while only 37% of men matched this qualification.

This mismatch has led to disparity and an increasing unwillingness by women to compromise on ambition, values or equality within partnerships.

Many women who spoke to the Wall Street Journal revealed that more and more men seemed intimidated by their career or expected them to prioritise children and family over work after marriage. Some women faced these expectations despite earning as much or even more than their male partners.

Modern dating has also played a part in turning women away from their pursuit of a relationship or marriage. Even after frequent dates on apps like Hinge and Bumble, many said that they felt like they were back where they started after putting 1000s of hours into the apps.

Others have chosen to embrace a solo life, focusing more on friendships and community, with more women exploring single motherhood by choice, separating the desire for a child from the expectation of a partner.