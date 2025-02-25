Tired of paying rent, woman lives at work and gym to save money: 'I choose to be homeless'

A woman on TikTok has claimed that she chose to be homeless because she was tired of paying a high rent every month. The TikToker named Destinee who has thousands of followers that she was tired of spending $2,000 on rent and other bills. On TikTok, Destinee shared her decision to be homeless to avoid high rent.(Instagram/nsgdale)

After she stopped living in a house, she decided to move into her car like many others but it did not work for long as the car was damaged and could not be a suitable for living. "I slept in that car for so many nights without air and heat," she said in a TikTok video.

This was when she approached her employer at work, telling them that she was sleeping at work. In a video, she showed a small room at her workplace with a recliner, a lamp, a wash basin and a mini fridge where she claims she sleeps at night.

She added that she showered and got ready at a gym where she pays $20 a month of a membership. She showed herself getting ready in the gym washroom after showering there as well. She also rents out a storage space for her things that costs $75 a month.

Take a look at the video here:

"When I tell people I am homeless they think I dig in dumpsters to get food but that's not true. I chose to be homeless because I was tired of paying bills. Now I live rent-free and eat ribs," she said, showing her indulgent meal. She even uses a meal-prep service to make herself healthy meals at work.

She said she stores her clothes for the week in the desk drawers and collects her online orders from Amazon Pick-up locations.

Destinee said she actively socialises and even goes on dates but does not reveal her situation to them till the third date. "It hasn't been an issue so far. If you have a problem with me dating, just remember - I'm homeless by choice and unlike you, I don't have any rent to pay," she said.

Internet reacts

Her videos have gone viral, garnering millions of views, but have divided the internet. While some struggled to understand why she choses to live this way, others thought her ideas were genius and actually helped her maintain a higher standard of living.

"I’m not mad at her but I am mad that rent is so high that people have to come up with creative ways just to have affordable shelter . This country is so stressful," said one user.

Another user opined, "Hair done nails done AirPods lighting and phone to record content ! Homeless looks different in 2025."

"My peace and stability would be worth the $1,980, but that's just me," a third user remarked.

