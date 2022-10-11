Toddler can't contain his excitement after seeing his favourite vegetable. Watch

Children and vegetables are something that does not go hand-in-hand. Time and again, we have seen countless videos of children not eating vegetables and parents struggling to sneak in nutrition in their meals. In fact, this problem is so common that you will find articles on how to get your children to eat vegetables. While this is a typical issue in many households, some children genuinely enjoy having vegetables, like this child from California. In a video uploaded by Instagram user @the.unexpected.gift you can see the child's happiness when he was served vegetables.

The mom brings her little one a plateful of asparagus and nuggets in the clip. When her child sees the food, he immediately gets excited and can't believe that it is his favourite food. Then, he looks up at his mother and sweetly says thanks to her.

Take a look at the video of the toddler here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 2.9 million times. The video also has more than one lakh likes and several comments. Many people said that their toddler is well-mannered and polite. An Instagram user wrote, "What a beautiful little boy and so polite. His parents should be so proud. Good job!" Another person added, "Oh my gosh, my heart melted when he said that with so much emotion. He's a sweetheart and just so cute. You're doing such a great job." Someone even added, "Omg, that face at the end. It makes me melt my soul!" "That's so sweet. I'm impressed with his gratitude and appreciation for his mom's love. He is special," added a fourth. What do you think about this video?