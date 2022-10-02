Toddler's reaction to mom's pregnancy reveal is priceless. Watch cute video

From finding out about the pregnancy to sharing the big news with loved ones and seeing their reactions are some of the beautiful moments that every mom-to-be experiences. And when such moments are recorded and posted online, they make for a delightful watch. Just like this particular video posted on Instagram that shows a mom revealing the news of her pregnancy with her toddler, and her priceless reaction will surely leave you smiling from ear to ear while prompting you to say aww at once.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user Kadyn Smith. According to her Insta bio, she is a mother of two daughters, Blakely and Indy, and the family lives in California, US. The video that was posted with several emoticons and hashtags opens with a text insert, "Telling my toddler I'm pregnant. " It then shows Smith revealing to Blakely that she is pregnant. And lo and behold, the toddler reacts in the cutest way possible by asking, "In there?" We are not revealing anything further to let you enjoy the clip.

Watch the cute video below:

Since being shared on September 23, the video has raked up 1.6 million views and counting. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cute video.

"Oh my gosh, how stinkin' cute. I loved the uummmmm when she asked how the baby got in there," posted an Instagram user. "You just open up your belly and stick the baby in there. So cute! She's such an awesome big sister!" remarked another. "Omgggg I'm dying. This is adorable!" commented a third.