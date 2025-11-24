Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
‘Too adorable to miss’: Family’s traditional baby shower for pregnant pet dog wins hearts

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 01:48 pm IST

A family’s traditional baby shower for their pregnant pet dog went viral as viewers adored the rituals, outfits and heartwarming love shown in the video.

An adorable video of a family performing a traditional baby shower ceremony for their pregnant pet dog has melted hearts across the internet.

A video of a family hosting a baby shower ceremony for their pregnant pet dog melted hearts.(Instagram/inkofjithin)
A video of a family hosting a baby shower ceremony for their pregnant pet dog melted hearts.(Instagram/inkofjithin)

A ceremony filled with rituals and affection

Shared by Instagram user Jithin, the clip captures a beautifully organised celebration where the expecting dog is pampered with the same affection and care that an expecting mother receives in many Indian households. The video begins with the pet dressed in an adorable custom-made outfit, complete with delicate floral accessories and small ornaments that enhance her festive look.

As the ceremony unfolds, a man gently applies turmeric paste to her face, a traditional step symbolising blessings and protection. A necklace is placed around her neck, followed by floral garlands and decorative jewellery, making the moment feel both symbolic and joyful. Towards the end of the clip, the dog poses gracefully for the camera, appearing every bit the star of the celebration.

Check out the clip here:

The caption on the Instagram post reads, “Mom to be”.

Internet responds with love

The video drew overwhelming reactions online, with users expressing their joy, amusement and affection in the comments. One user wrote, “This is the most wholesome thing I have seen today, she looks so happy.” Another commented, “People who treat animals like this have the purest hearts.” Someone else said, “My day is made, this is too adorable to miss.” Another user reacted, “She is glowing more than any bride, bless her.” One viewer wrote, “This is the level of love pets deserve, absolutely beautiful.” Another added, “I did not expect to cry over a dog’s baby shower today but here I am.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

