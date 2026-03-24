Toronto realtor with EMI for Hyderabad property breaks down $7,000 monthly budget

An Indian-origin woman living in Toronto with her husband and baby is sparking a conversation about urban affordability after revealing her family’s $7,000 monthly expenditure. The realtor and content creator walked her followers through a comprehensive list of costs, including a $2,273 mortgage for a Canadian property, $1,000 for groceries, and $500 for baby products. The Indian-origin couple owns two properties: one in Toronto, Canada, and another in Hyderabad, India. (Instagram/@saikeerthi__akkineni)

Saikeerthi Akkineni shared a monthly budget breakdown for her family of three, noting that “Living in Toronto is expensive… but I’m curious—how much do you spend monthly where you live?” Her video details the high cost of living in Canada.

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Monthly expenses living in Toronto”. Akkineni says, “We spent almost $7,000 a month as a family of three living in Toronto.”

She explains that her family resides in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo townhouse, where mortgage payments total $2,273. Detailing the additional costs of homeownership, she continues, “Monthly maintenance is $394 and property tax is $265.”

When discussing essential services, she explains that utilities average around $350 per month. She adds, “Car payment is $730 and home plus car insurance is $300.

While the cost of groceries and dining out fluctuates, she notes that her family spends approximately $1,000 on average. Communication costs, including phone plans and home internet, amount to $196 per month. Additionally, she allocates $75 for a gym membership and $500 for baby products.

The total is further increased by a property the couple owns in Hyderabad, for which the monthly EMI is $825. Combined, the family's monthly expenditure reaches nearly $7,000.

“These are just our fixed monthly regular expenses, and anything on top of these varies month to month,” she says, concluding the video.