Toronto realtor with EMI for Hyderabad property breaks down $7,000 monthly budget
The Toronto realtor shared a video which captures glimpses of the condo in Canada and the property in Hyderabad.
An Indian-origin woman living in Toronto with her husband and baby is sparking a conversation about urban affordability after revealing her family’s $7,000 monthly expenditure. The realtor and content creator walked her followers through a comprehensive list of costs, including a $2,273 mortgage for a Canadian property, $1,000 for groceries, and $500 for baby products.
Saikeerthi Akkineni shared a monthly budget breakdown for her family of three, noting that “Living in Toronto is expensive… but I’m curious—how much do you spend monthly where you live?” Her video details the high cost of living in Canada.
Also Read: Delhi lawyer breaks down ₹40,000 monthly expenses, says 'This is the bare minimum cost'
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Monthly expenses living in Toronto”. Akkineni says, “We spent almost $7,000 a month as a family of three living in Toronto.”
She explains that her family resides in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo townhouse, where mortgage payments total $2,273. Detailing the additional costs of homeownership, she continues, “Monthly maintenance is $394 and property tax is $265.”
When discussing essential services, she explains that utilities average around $350 per month. She adds, “Car payment is $730 and home plus car insurance is $300.
While the cost of groceries and dining out fluctuates, she notes that her family spends approximately $1,000 on average. Communication costs, including phone plans and home internet, amount to $196 per month. Additionally, she allocates $75 for a gym membership and $500 for baby products.
The total is further increased by a property the couple owns in Hyderabad, for which the monthly EMI is $825. Combined, the family's monthly expenditure reaches nearly $7,000.
“These are just our fixed monthly regular expenses, and anything on top of these varies month to month,” she says, concluding the video.
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “Super helpful girl. And so true!! I live in Vancouver, and it’s the same.” Another added, “Feels like you are paying too much for internet and cell phone plans, maybe. Unless that includes phone financing.”
A third commented, “I'm like, wt*! Even Canadians who own a house with a mortgage won't spend this much on everything. 7000$ for a family of 3… are you serious.” Akkineni responded, “What do you mean by ‘even a Canadian who owns a house’? We do own a house and have a mortgage. Watch the video again.” The Instagram user replied, "Yeah, that is what I meant! 7000$ per month is pretty high with a mortgage.” Akkineni replied, "Girl, what economy are you living in? Should we starve or what?”
Also Read: Software engineer shares how she spends ₹82,000 a month living alone in Goa
A fourth wrote, “Finally someone posting honest numbers.” A curious Instagram user asked if both Akkineni and her husband are working. She replied, “Yes”.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More