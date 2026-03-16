Software engineer shares how she spends ₹82,000 a month living alone in Goa

Next, she pays ₹5,000 approximately for groceries which includes electricity, WiFi, gas, and various subscriptions. Groceries and food make up another ₹7,000, while petrol costs her ₹3,000 per month.

The engineer and content creator explained that she spends ₹26,000 per month on rent and ₹25,000 as EMI for her car. Those are her two biggest expenses.

“A lot of people ask what it actually costs to live alone in Goa , so here’s my approximate monthly expense breakdown as a single woman,” Madhushree Joshi wrote on Instagram.

A Goa-based software engineer and content creator has revealed how much she spends in a month living in the beautiful beach state. Madhushree Joshi broke down her expenses in an Instagram video where she candidly admitted that her lifestyle is subsidized by makeup, skincare and clothing brands who send her PR packages, along with restaurants who host her in exchange for content.

Joshi said that she also pays ₹1,000 per month for her gym membership, and ₹15,000 goes towards miscellaneous expenses like travel, self-care and emergencies.

All in all, she spends ₹82,000 per month living alone in Goa.

(Also read: Techie breaks down her ₹89,500 monthly expenses in Gurgaon, says ‘the total shocked me’)

Savings and investments After breaking down her expenses in the video, Joshi said that she also tries to save for her retirement fund and future travels. “I also try to save and invest as much as possible for my future retirement fund and for the many trips I want to take,” she said.

“Because of content creation, I’m really grateful that I save quite a bit on makeup, skincare, haircare and sometimes clothes through PR, and occasionally I’m hosted by restaurants, which definitely helps reduce my lifestyle expenses,” Joshi added.

In the comments section, several people requested Joshi to reveal her income as well. Others wondered where she found an apartment to rent for just ₹26,000 per month.

“How am I spending 20k in fuel,” wondered one person. “After driving a Kia you pay only 3k monthly on fuel?” another asked.

“7,000 of rupees for food per month?? I pay around 1k every time when I buy groceries/fruits and so on,” a viewer added.

(Also read: Intern explains how she survived on ₹26,000 per month in Bengaluru)