Train passes through snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Railways shares mesmerising video

Jammu and Kashmir with its picturesque landscapes and lush green valleys is considered one of the most beautiful places on Earth. The region becomes even more alluring in winter with pristine snow covering different areas. Indians Railways took to X to give a glimpse of such a wonderful scenario that shows a train passing through snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir. The image shows an Indian Railways train covered in snow while passing through Jammu and Kashmir. (X/@RailMinIndia)

“Experience the stunning view of a snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Railways,” the Indian Railways wrote as they tweeted the video. A montage of various short clips, the video is likely to leave you amazed.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Also Read: Mesmerising visuals of snowfall from different regions of India wow people

The video opens to show a train in a station. What is absolutely incredible to watch is how the train is covered in snow. As the clip progresses, the train is captured passing through different areas showing the beauty of the region in winters.

Take a look at this mesmerising video of Jammu and Kashmir:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the tweet has collected more than 30,000 views. The share has also accumulated nearly 1,000 likes.

While one person wrote “This is great” to show their reaction to the video, another person added, “Next year's trip confirmed.” A third also showed their reaction using a thumbs up emoticon.

What are your thoughts on this video of a train passing through snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir? Did the clip leave you saying ‘wow’?