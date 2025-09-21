Trump calls out reporter’s accent during H-1B question: ‘Speak more clearly’

US President Donald Trump announced sweeping changes to the country’s H-1B visa policy on Friday, signing a proclamation that will impose a one-time $100,000 fee for all new H-1B applications. During a press conference from the White House announcing the changes, the US president also called out a journalist over her accent. US President Donald Trump signs an executive order authorizing the Trump Gold Card in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Trump calls out reporter

In footage shared on the official White House YouTube channel, the journalist can be heard asking Trump if Big Tech companies are on board with the $100,000 H-1B fee being introduced by his government.

Trump replied saying he could not understand her accent, and asked her to repeat the question.

“Are the Big Techs on board with this, Mr President?” the reporter asked.

“What? What’s going to? I wish you would speak more clearly,” Trump told the reporter. “Give it to me again.”

The reporter again asked, “Are the Big Tech CEOs on board with this decision?”

“Big Tax?” Trump questioned, again failing to understand her question. He was then informed that the reporter meant to say “Big Tech”, not “Big Tax”.

The nationality of the reporter was never revealed, but some viewers on social media assumed she is Indian. Others said that she sounded European or South Asian rather than Indian.

This is not the first time that Trump has pulled up a journalist over their accent. In February this year, the US President was accused of attempting to avoid a question on anti-India activities in the US by blaming the reporter’s “accent” and saying he “can’t understand a word” that is being asked to him.

More about the H-1b policy

US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a $100,000 fee be added to H-1B skilled worker visas, creating potentially major repercussions for the tech industry where such permits are prolific.

The new measure, which could likely face legal challenges, was announced alongside the introduction of a $1 million "gold card" residency program that Trump had previewed months earlier.

The White House clarified on Saturday that the new $100,000 fee on visas for skilled tech workers only applies to new applicants and not to current visa holders.