Tweet about special biscuits for guests is reminding many of their childhood

Some posts on social media are so relatable, they instantly connect with us or remind us of some forgotten childhood memories or even make us realise how our experiences aren’t unlike those of others. This tweet about biscuits is a perfect example of such posts. The share simply asks a question and tweeple can’t stop sharing how relatable the share is.

The tweet has been posted by IRS officer Aman Preet. She shared a picture of some delicious-looking biscuits asking a simple question. “Who all were told by their mother that these biscuits are for the guests?” she tweeted in Hindi. The image shows various kinds of biscuits - from jam filled ones, to chocolate ones, all in different shapes and sizes, enough to make you want to pick a few and enjoy.

किस किस की mummy कहती थीं- यह biscuits guests के लिए हैं । 😋😋 pic.twitter.com/2rArqLbFju — Aman Preet IRS (@IrsAman) March 21, 2021

Well, the share struck a chord with many who were reminded of this being told to them when they were growing up. The tweet has collected over 400 likes and lots of comments since being shared on March 21.

From sharing their memories about such biscuits to confirming how this happened during their childhood as well to posting GIFs and emojis to share their reactions, tweeple shared various comments on the share.

Sabhi achchi cheezein guests ke liye hoti hai 🙄🤦‍♀️ — ginnie (@rjginnie) March 22, 2021

Meri mummy ghar se samaan le jaati thee bhatti parr aur apne saamne banwaati thee.Taaze aur Garam yummy...Ab toh naa bhatti rahi aur naa ghar ke biscuits😊 — Gayatri Bane (sonu Popli) (@PopliBane) March 22, 2021

But meri mummy specially ye mere liye hi lati thi..ab bhi 🥰🥰 — Aratrika Dey (@aratrika_sana) March 22, 2021

Guest k jane k baad y humare hotey the😂 — उपमन्यु (@Newyawn) March 21, 2021

What do you think about this tweet? Do you find it relatable?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON