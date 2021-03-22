Tweet about special biscuits for guests is reminding many of their childhood
Some posts on social media are so relatable, they instantly connect with us or remind us of some forgotten childhood memories or even make us realise how our experiences aren’t unlike those of others. This tweet about biscuits is a perfect example of such posts. The share simply asks a question and tweeple can’t stop sharing how relatable the share is.
The tweet has been posted by IRS officer Aman Preet. She shared a picture of some delicious-looking biscuits asking a simple question. “Who all were told by their mother that these biscuits are for the guests?” she tweeted in Hindi. The image shows various kinds of biscuits - from jam filled ones, to chocolate ones, all in different shapes and sizes, enough to make you want to pick a few and enjoy.
Well, the share struck a chord with many who were reminded of this being told to them when they were growing up. The tweet has collected over 400 likes and lots of comments since being shared on March 21.
From sharing their memories about such biscuits to confirming how this happened during their childhood as well to posting GIFs and emojis to share their reactions, tweeple shared various comments on the share.
What do you think about this tweet? Do you find it relatable?
