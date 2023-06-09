'Wildest thing I’ve heard': Twitter reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumors

Diljit Dosanjh was recently spotted with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, according to a report. Soon after the news came out, it took social media by fire and even prompted a response from Diljit Dosanjh. In a now deleted tweet, Diljit retweeted an article by a news organisation and wrote, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy)." Later, many netizens also expressed their reactions and how they were taken aback by the dating rumors between both singers. Twitter reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumors.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at a restaurant: There is something called privacy

Take a look at a few reactions below:

A few people were in shock after hearing about the news.

Another joked and wrote, "Imagine Taylor Swift writing a breakup song on Diljit Dosanjh. It'll be really interesting."

Take a look at a few other reactions here:

Diljit Dosanjh made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, captivating the crowd with his popular tracks like Patiala Peg and Lemonade. Following his remarkable show at the music festival, several fans of the artist took to social media to express their excitement about seeing him at Coachella.