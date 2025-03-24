Two-year-old boy urinates in restaurant glass as mother defends act: ‘just let him pee’

A shocking incident at a restaurant in Hangzhou, China, has sparked outrage after a two-year-old boy urinated into a glass meant for customers, with his mother justifying the act, reported the South China Morning Post. The mother issued an apology later. (Representative Image/Pexel)

A customer, surnamed Tang, who witnessed the event at Fuyuanju Restaurant on March 13, reported it to news outlet The Cover. She said the boy, seated at a table with his mother and two elderly relatives, suddenly stood up from his child’s chair, removed his trousers, and urinated into a reusable glass.

“When the boy said he wanted to urinate, one elderly individual went to get a bin, suggesting the boy to pee there. But the boy’s mother said, ‘just let him pee directly into the glass,’” Tang recalled.

Also read: Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar, Dhivya Sashidhar with Sam Altman. Old pic resurfaces amid shocking allegations

What angered her further was that restaurant staff, despite being nearby, did nothing to intervene. The glass, still containing urine, was left on the table, causing an unbearable smell for nearby diners. Tang and her friends eventually asked a staff member to remove it.

Issued apology

The boy’s mother apologized but defended her actions. “We are sorry that the kid could not really hold it any more. So he peed in the cup,” she told the worker.

Tang confronted the restaurant’s management, requesting a discount or some complimentary fruit as an apology for the unpleasant experience. However, the restaurant owner refused, accusing her of stirring trouble. After a heated exchange, Tang left after paying her full bill of 316 yuan (US$44).

Following the incident, local market regulators launched an investigation. Officials confirmed that the restaurant staff had disposed of the glass. After mediation, the restaurant’s owner eventually apologised to Tang, refunded her meal, and offered 1,000 yuan (US$140) in compensation. While she accepted the apology and the refund, Tang declined the financial compensation.

Also read: Man caught urinating inside public changing room at Mahakumbh Mela, internet calls for action

The controversy has since gone viral on Chinese social media, with many dubbing it “Haidilao Urinating Gate 2.0,” a reference to a recent scandal at the popular hotpot chain Haidilao. In that case, two teenagers filmed themselves urinating into a hotpot soup, leading to a major PR crisis and hefty compensation payouts by the company.