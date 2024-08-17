UAE-based Indian-origin man gets Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in tricolour. Watch viral video

India's Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, is a day of national pride and fervor. This year, the enthusiasm of the country's citizens, including NRIs, was palpable as they celebrated and shared their joy on social media. Among them is an Indian man, based in the UAE, who marked the occasion in a unique way. He adorned his Tesla Cybertruck with a tricolour film, a sight that left many in awe. The image shows an Indian-origin man’s tricolour-wrapped Cybertruck in the UAE. (Instagram/@iqbal_hatboor)

Diablo Auto Accessories LLC, a car wrapping company in UAE, posted the video on their official Instagram page.

"Cybertruck designed for Iqbal Hatboor. A great man with true patriotism towards his country and celebrating the 78th Independence Day of India in UAE," the company wrote alongside. Iqbal Hatboor is a content creator and an entrepreneur. Reportedly, he is a native of Kasargod, Kerala.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has gathered over two lakh views and nearly 28,000 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about the Cybertruck video?

"Respect from the heart," wrote an Instagram user. Another person added, "Love you, sir. This is such a beautiful message—we're all Indian."

While a third commented, "This is great, brother," a fourth expressed, “I absolutely love this.”

According to the Tesla website, this vehicle has a towing capacity of 11,000 lbs, approximately 4989 kg. The company claims that the car is "durable and rugged enough to go anywhere," adding that it offers "12” of travel and 16” of clearance." It has an ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton and shatter-resistance armour glass.

What are your thoughts on this man's ode to India's 78th Independence Day?