‘Uber has no standard in India’: Man slams company for car ‘from junkyard’

Uber customers often vent their frustration on social media, creating a public forum to share their grievances. Their common complaints, such as surge pricing, unprofessional driver behaviour, cancelled rides, and extended wait times, resonate with many. Sharing a similar experience, a man wrote that the car that came to pick him up was dirty, and he felt like it was a vehicle "from a junkyard". An Indian man shared these pictures, claiming they show the condition of the Uber cab he booked. (X/@_arorarohit_)

“Uber has no standard in India. It looks like the car came from a junkyard,” X user Rohit Arora wrote. In a follow-up post, he added, “I’ll answer all the questions in one tweet. I have my own car but many times I have to take calls so I don’t drive. I get uber because I have a business account and I do book premium mostly. Sometimes I have to book Uber priority because of urgency (That's where I got this car).”

He further accused Uber of not inspecting its vehicles properly in India, claiming that this practice is followed in other countries. He concluded his post with pictures of a dirty car with missing attachments. HT.com cannot independently verify the claims. We have contacted Uber; this report will be updated when the company responds.

Take a look at the post here:

Uber’s response:

The company dropped a standardised response. “We would like to review this as soon as possible, Rohit. Please share your registered contact number and email address via direct message, along with the exact date and time of the trip, and we will get back to you promptly,” it shared.

What did social media say?

“Stopped giving them five stars a while ago and averaging about three now. They’ll strive for better when their ratings drop!” posted an X user. “It is not just the condition of the cars, their driver's attitude, and services, and it results in harassment of passengers. I went through one of the worst experiences at Delhi T3 Terminal Uber pickup point,” added another.

While some users shared their negative experiences, others pointed out that such issues are not unique to India. A third joined, “We are often too quick to associate any negative image with India. I have also encountered pathetic Uber cabs in the US, including in cities like Chicago, with smoke smells and dirty seats. I have booked several cars, and both countries have offered me clean and dirty ones. We need to stop romanticising foreign services.” A fourth wrote, “I completely agree. In other countries, I can get premium-range cars at an affordable price. But in India, I often end up with a Wagon R that smells unpleasant, as if the cab driver had been sleeping inside. That’s not the main issue, but they could use an air freshener and mosquito spray.”

What are your thoughts on this post about Uber cab?