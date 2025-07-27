UK chef shares love for Indian cuisine in viral video, says Gujarati friends inspired him at age 12

A British chef has won hearts online after sharing the story behind his deep-rooted love for Indian cuisine. Jake Dryan, a UK-based chef and content creator, recently took to Instagram to post a video showcasing a series of Indian dishes he had cooked. A UK chef shared his journey of falling in love with Indian cuisine.(Instagram/plantfuture)

In the caption accompanying the clip, Dryan opened up about his culinary journey and how Indian food became a passion. “I get asked every day why do you cook so much Indian food? It goes way back to when I was 12, playing in a band with two Gujarati friends,” he wrote. “Their family would cook for us, shaak, thepla, dhokla. I was obsessed.”

From hotel kitchens to cultural appreciation

Dryan recalled how his professional training further deepened his connection to Indian food. “Then I trained as a chef and worked in a hotel kitchen. Most of my colleagues were Indian, and I’d cook for them too. They’d say it tasted like their mum’s, that meant everything.”

He added that his journey has been a continuous process of learning. “Since then I’ve kept learning, cooking, and asking questions. I even did a whole series cooking five dishes from almost every state. But I’m still just scratching the surface.”

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts

The video has gone viral with over 2.5 million views and a flood of comments from Indian food lovers, who praised not just his cooking skills but also the genuine respect and sincerity he shows towards Indian cuisine.

One user commented, “The way you honour the food and culture is just beautiful. You’re not just cooking, you’re preserving memories.” Another wrote, “Your food looks better than what I’ve had in some Indian restaurants in London.”

A viewer chimed in, “I’m Gujarati and this made me emotional. Thepla and shaak were my mum’s way of showing love.” A fourth said, “Respect. You took the time to learn not just the recipes but the soul behind them.”

Some also admired his dedication to authenticity. “The masala balance, the plating, everything is on point,” read a comment. Another added, “You’ve clearly done your homework. This isn’t fusion, this is celebration.”