UK couple flies to Milan for sandwiches, finds it cheaper than a trip to London

A couple from the United Kingdom booked a flight to Milan just to get their hands on some delicious sandwiches. The reason for it? Well, the couple claims that flying to Milan was cheaper than getting sandwiches in London, as per reports. The couple flew to Milan to have sandwiches.

Sharon Summer, a 49-year-old individual, made the decision to travel internationally solely for the purpose of indulging in sandwiches. Accompanied by her partner, Dan Puddifoot, they had originally intended to savour a morning meal together. A roundtrip ticket from Cranfield, Bedfordshire, to London, was priced at approximately £35 and £50, and the travel time was about an hour and a half. However, they opted to take a flight to Milan, Italy, where they found a fare for only £14. During their day in Milan, they explored the city, enjoyed sandwiches, and returned home after nightfall, reported The Daily Star.

"It's cheaper than getting to London, and that's how I sold it to my boyfriend. I go to London a lot, and it costs between £35 and £50 for a ticket. I've always wanted to go to Milan. I've heard it's possible to do it in one day. We did everything we wanted to do. Milan is really easy to get around; there's a train from the airport to the centre that was less than ten euros," she told The Daily Star. (Also Read: US woman travels to internship via plane to save rent money in New Jersey)

She also said, "The flight is £98.28 for two people. It's about the experience of you doing it. You feel like you've had a holiday in one day. I had a fancy pink lemonade with marshmallows in it. We just explored. We did 20,000 steps. I'm trying to do 50 things before I turn 50. I've been ticking things off for about a year and a half; I've got seven things left."