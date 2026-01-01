UK man shares 'honest experience' after living 6 months in Dubai: 'Best decision of my life'

A 23-year-old man from the United Kingdom has gone viral after sharing an upbeat account of life in Dubai, saying that relocating to the emirate six months ago has been “the absolute best decision of my life.” The post, shared by X user Ethan along with a selfie featuring the Burj Khalifa in the background, has sparked debate online over expat life in the Gulf. In his post, Ethan highlighted Dubai’s restaurants, lack of public political acrimony, and strict laws.(X/@0xEthan)

In a long post, Ethan wrote that opinions about Dubai tend to be polarised, with people either calling it “the best place on earth or the worst,” but he wanted to share “the truth” from his own experience. He said he had lived in the UK his entire life and had never visited the Middle East before moving.

Describing his first days in the city, he said he felt nervous upon landing but was soon struck by how “kind” and “respectful” residents were. “Ever since I got there I have had nothing but absolute kindness and respect from the residents and local citizens. Never even felt slightly unsafe as you would walking the streets of London,” Ethan wrote.

He further praised what he described as the high quality of life in Dubai, claiming that even “someone with an income of an average American at $55k would live like a king compared to the States.” He added that he earns more than that and finds the standard of living “incredible”.

“The whole city is absolutely spotless and the palm is like being in paradise. Everyone here is super motivated and just wants to make money so naturally the law of averages will help you towards success as well. Networking here is like no where else,” Ethan wrote.

He also highlighted Dubai’s restaurants, lack of public political acrimony, and strict laws. “The restaurants are beautiful and diverse. People live here in harmony, there’s no online fighting about politics or protests or riots. The government run the place with masterclass. People will say things like the law is strict but honestly I’ve had to change none of the way I was living to be more than a law abiding citizen,” he wrote.

According to him, healthcare access has been fast and affordable, with insurance commonly provided by employers. He further said that opening bank accounts and renting apartments had been “extremely easy.”

The 23-year-old added that his current residency allows him to spend part of the year abroad, saying he plans to split time between Europe in summer and Dubai in winter. Summing up his experience, Ethan wrote, “Moving here at the age of 23 was the absolute best decision of my life and I’m proud to be a resident.”

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “welcome home. you’ll never move anywhere else ever again. i lived here five years ago and it ruined me for other places.”

“Welcome, you're officially spoiled now, and won't be able to ever live happily anywhere else, like all of us. We leave but we all can't wait to come back,” commented another.

“Great to hear man, living in London now but deeply considering to move,” expressed a third user.