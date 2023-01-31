UK opens its first-ever Indian drive-thru restaurant in Manchester, see pics

The popularity of Indian food worldwide has increased in the past few years. In fact, Indian cuisine received 4.54 out of 5 stars, placing it fifth in TasteAtlas' 2022 World's Best Cuisine Awards. Considering the popularity, the UK now has opened its first-ever Indian drive-thru restaurant.

According to Wales Online, Chaiiwala is said to be the first Indian restaurant drive-thru. It was established in Bolton by the Midlands-based business, which had its beginnings in Delhi in 1927. It now has more than 70 locations across the nation, but the first one with a drive-thru was just recently launched at Manchester Road in Greater Manchester town.

Take a look at the restaurant here:

The restaurant's co-founder, Sohail Ali, told The Bolton news, "This is extremely exciting news for Bolton and the UK in general as this is the first time the Chaiiwala brand has been created as a drive-thru concept. This is a totally new experience for our valued customers, and the first time they can experience our Indian street food in a drive-thru setting." He further added, "This is the first time we have offered this concept, and we are delighted with the results. Using this blueprint, we are now actively searching for new drive-thru locations across the UK which will replicate the Bolton store model. "

Customers can choose from an array of breakfast and lunch munchies here, including Sweet Bombay Toast and an all-day Desi Breakfast. Street food favourites, like Aloo Tikki Burgers, a Chilli Chip Butty, Chilli Paneer, and Mumbai Mac 'n' Cheese, are all included on the menu. There are also plenty of drinks and desserts, like chai lattes, cheesecakes, sundaes, and sweet wraps. The eatery also serves Karak Chaii, one of Chaiiwala's most well-liked beverages.