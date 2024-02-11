UK woman bakes life-size Taylor Swift cake holding NFL trophy, wows people. See pics

Lara Mason, a self-taught baker from the United Kingdom, is winning hearts on social media after she made a life-size Taylor Swift cake. Yes, you read that right. As per reports, she made the cake with a red velvet vanilla flavour, and it took her 38 hours, spread over a week, to complete it. Snapshot of the Taylor Swift cake. (X/@Lara Mason)

"I’ve always wanted to make a Taylor Swift cake because, for the last maybe five years, she has been top of everyone’s list. I really like her, I’m not a diehard Swiftie, but I do really appreciate her music and the fact she is a role model for women," said Mason to The Guardian.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

She also said, "I never got round to making a cake but obviously the Super Bowl is coming up and, me and my husband really enjoy the NFL so to put the two things together, it was the perfect opportunity to go ahead with it. She’s amazing, but having the NFL connection made it even more special.”

Mason took to X and shared a picture of this cake. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "I made a Lifesize cake of @taylorswift13 in a @Chiefs sweater holding up the @NFL Super Bowl trophy. What do you think?!"

Take a look at the life-size Taylor Swift cake here:

This post was shared on February 9. Since being tweeted, it has gained close to 7,000 views and numerous comments. Many even took to the comments section of the post to appreciate her talent.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I love this. What an amazing cake to make. I hope TS full name sees it."

A second added, "Wow, amazing! Cake art!"

"Girl! You've got mad skills," posted a third.

A fourth said, "You are so talented."