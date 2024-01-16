UK07 Rider Anurag Dhobal all set to add Lamborghini Huracán to his fleet, asks fans to help him decide colour

Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dhobal, aka The UK07 Rider, is all set to gift himself a super fancy ride! The UK07 Rider took to his social media accounts to post pictures of two colours of Lamborghini Huracán - yellow and green- and asked his fans to vote on which colour between the two. While many couldn’t help but marvel at the luxurious car Dhobal is going to buy, others congratulated him on inching closer to his dream of buying a Lamborghini. Anurag Dhobal asks fans to choose one between yellow and green colour Lamborghini Huracán. (YouTube/@TheUK07Rider)

As per a report by The US Sun, Dhobal owns nine bikes. These are BMW S 1000 RR Pro, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, BMW 1250 GSA, KTM RC200, Suzuki Hayabusa, BMW G 310 GS, KTM RC 200 and a Bajaj Avenger 200. In addition to these bikes, he also owns three cars: a Ford Mustang GT, a Mahindra Thar, and a Kia Sonet.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Ek aur sapna poora hone jaa raha hai [One more dream is about to come true]. Lamborghini Huracán,” wrote Anurag Dhobal while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Dhobal posing with a green colour Lamborghini Huracán.

Watch the video here:

After posting this reel, Dhobal shared a video on his Instagram story where he said that he visited the Lamborghini showroom to check out the luxury car in three colours but liked two of them - green and yellow. He asked his followers to vote for their favourite colour among the two, and he promised to buy the one with the most votes. In the next story, he shared pictures of both cars with the text, “Yellow Lamborghini or Green Lamborghini?”

Guess which colour of the Lamborghini received the most votes? Well, it was the yellow one. Dhobal put up a screenshot of the replies he got on his Instagram story, and every vote went in favour of the yellow variant.

He also shared a vlog on YouTube titled, “Aakhir apni new supercar Lamborghini Huracan ki delivery fix hohi gayi [Finally, the delivery of my new supercar Lamborghini Huracan has been scheduled].” The video shows him taking a green colour Lamborghini on a test drive. He also asks his fans to help him choose the car’s colour.

Check out how people are reacting to Dhobal’s Instagram and YouTube videos:

“Congratulations,” posted an individual.

Another added, “You made it in life!”

“Bhai fire he tu [Bro, you are fire],” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Kab aa rahi hai babu bhaiya [When will it get delivered]?”

“Wow,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Yellow is looking like wow.”

“The yellow one is looking more aggressive than the green one without any modification. So, Yellow,” chimed in a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this? Which one did you like the most?