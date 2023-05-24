Uorfi Javed’s tree bark dress reminds people of Marvel's Groot

Uorfi Javed has established herself as a trendsetter when it comes to offbeat fashion. From sporting a dress made of hair to donning a barricade outfit, Urofi’s fashion choices are beyond imagination. Once again, she has turned heads by wearing a remarkable ensemble—a top crafted entirely from tree bark. She paired it with a green-coloured sarong and heels. Uorfi’s look reminded people of Groot, a character in the Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy. Uorfi Javed sporting an outfit made up of tree bark. (Instagram/@urf7i)

“No trees were harmed during the making of this dress!” wrote Uorfi while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Uorfi wearing a lilac-coloured outfit and posing with a tree. As the video progresses, Uorfi points towards the tree, hinting to viewers the possibility of an outfit crafted from it. Soon after, the video transitions to show Uorfi wearing an outfit made up of tree bark.

Watch the video right here:

This video that has gone viral on Instagram with over 2.3 million views has received numerous responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to Uorfi Javed’s new look:

An Instagram user shared, “Uorfi is unbelievable and very creative. We all like her.” “This is a paidh post,” wrote another. A third added, “Use me as superlike button.” “I’m groot,” posted a fourth. A fifth commented, “After seeing her first word come to my mind is avocado girl.” “I am Groot,” expressed a sixth.

