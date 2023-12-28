close_game
News / Trending / Uorfi Javed waits tables at a restaurant in Mumbai. Here's why

Uorfi Javed waits tables at a restaurant in Mumbai. Here’s why

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 28, 2023 05:22 PM IST

The videos show Uorfi Javed taking orders and serving food to customers at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Uorfi Javed recently stepped into the shoes of a waitress and was seen waiting tables at a restaurant in Mumbai. Soon, several videos of Uorfi taking orders and serving food to customers started gaining traction online, leaving fans curious. Now, the actress has shared a clip of herself working at the restaurant and revealed the reason behind it. She also shared that it was a dream come true for her.

“Dream realised! No job is big or small, it’s all about perspective. I wanted to be in the shoes of a waitress for hours,” wrote Uorfi Javed while sharing a video of herself waiting tables at a restaurant.

She also revealed that she will donate the earnings to support cancer patients. “Thrilled to contribute my earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and committed to continuing such acts of kindness,” she added.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since then, it has raked up over 19.4 million views. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Wow, that’s really kind of you, Uorfi. I really like your confidence,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Motivating.”

“How inspiring,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “More power to you.”

“Appreciable,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Love it.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

