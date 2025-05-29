UP man cycles 25 days, reaches Bengaluru to meet Wipro’s Azim and Rishad Premji

A man from Uttar Pradesh has cycled for 25 days – through sweltering heat and pouring rain – to reach Bengaluru. The purpose of Monish Rana’s 2,300-km journey was to meet Wipro’s former chairman Azim Premji and his son, current chairman Rishad Premji. Monish Rana (centre) hopes to meet Azim and Rishad Premji in Bengaluru.(LinkedIn)

Monish Rana, who also goes by Monish Thakur, had also cycled 15 days in 2023 to reach Mumbai, where he stood outside Bombay House for three days to meet Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Now, Rana, 28, is on a similar quest to meet the powerhouses behind Wipro, one of India's Big Six IT services companies.

A journey of 2,300 km

Rana told HT.com that he reached Bengaluru yesterday after cycling for 25 days. Parts of his arduous journey were documented on LinkedIn. Photographs shared on the platform show Rana during various stages of his journey, riding a bicycle decorated with a placard bearing photographs of Azim and Rishad Premji.

For hours yesterday, the man from Meerut stood outside Wipro’s Sarjapur Road office in Bengaluru in hopes of meeting the father-son duo. When he tried to enter, security stopped him. He was then escorted to the security office, where Wipro security personnel asked him to draft a letter requesting an appointment.

It has been less than 24 hours, but Rana is disappointed at not having received a response. “I have blisters on my feet. I want to go back to Meerut after meeting them,” he told HT.com over a phone call this morning.

Meeting Tata Sons chairman

In April 2023, Monish Rana had travelled for 15 days on his bicycle to reach Mumbai from Meerut. Once in Maximum City, he stood outside the Tata Group headquarters, Bombay House, for three days to meet chairman N Chandrasekaran.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol a few months later, he described Chandrasekaran as a “very simple” and “nice” man.