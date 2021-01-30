UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent
UP Police used an edited version of a scene from the beloved 1975 Bollywood film Sholay to relay a vital health safety message last week. The advisory post, which encouraged people against spitting in public, won a lot of praise from netizens. If you're someone who was blown away by UP Police's creativity back then, chances are that this novel post by them will leave you amazed too.
UP Police shared this almost 20-second-long recording on their official Twitter account. Posted on January 28, the caption shared alongside the clip, when translated from Hindi, loosely reads, "What does Kiran's no mean?". This line references the lyrics of the famous song titled Jaadu Teri Nazar from the 1993 Bollywood film Darr.
In the track, which is heard in the video, the musician sings, "Whether you say yes or no, you're mine, Kiran". However, rather than letting the song continue, the recording cuts to a shot of Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink. "No means no," he says.
Herein, UP Police is trying to demonstrate that 'Kiran’s' no is valid and should be respected. After all, consent matters.
Check out the entire video here:
Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured the attention of tweeple. The video currently has more than two lakh views. The tweet in itself has garnered over 14,500 likes and many appreciative comments.
Here's how people reacted to the recording. One person said, "Awesome, thanks! Good initiative".
Another individual wrote, "Superb awareness message! Thanks". "Excellent.... Great message... No means no," read one comment under the share.
What are your thoughts on this post?
