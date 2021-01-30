IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent

This almost 20-second-long recording was shared on the official Twitter account of UP Police.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:49 PM IST

UP Police used an edited version of a scene from the beloved 1975 Bollywood film Sholay to relay a vital health safety message last week. The advisory post, which encouraged people against spitting in public, won a lot of praise from netizens. If you're someone who was blown away by UP Police's creativity back then, chances are that this novel post by them will leave you amazed too.

UP Police shared this almost 20-second-long recording on their official Twitter account. Posted on January 28, the caption shared alongside the clip, when translated from Hindi, loosely reads, "What does Kiran's no mean?". This line references the lyrics of the famous song titled Jaadu Teri Nazar from the 1993 Bollywood film Darr.

In the track, which is heard in the video, the musician sings, "Whether you say yes or no, you're mine, Kiran". However, rather than letting the song continue, the recording cuts to a shot of Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink. "No means no," he says.

Herein, UP Police is trying to demonstrate that 'Kiran’s' no is valid and should be respected. After all, consent matters.

Check out the entire video here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured the attention of tweeple. The video currently has more than two lakh views. The tweet in itself has garnered over 14,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here's how people reacted to the recording. One person said, "Awesome, thanks! Good initiative".

Another individual wrote, "Superb awareness message! Thanks". "Excellent.... Great message... No means no," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up police twitter post darr amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

The image shows Gabbar, as played by Amjad Khan, exaggeratedly spitting.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
The image shows Gabbar, as played by Amjad Khan, exaggeratedly spitting.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police shares snippets from Sholay to impart important health advice. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
This advisory post was shared on the official Twitter account of UP Police.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The image shows a copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.(Instagram/@cbrlibrary)
The image shows a copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.(Instagram/@cbrlibrary)
trending

Book loaned from Canadian library returned after 82 years

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Cape Breton Regional Library shared information about the return of this copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle on its Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:49 PM IST
This almost 20-second-long recording was shared on the official Twitter account of UP Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This 2014 aerial photo shows the site of the Al-Juma (Friday) Mosque in Tiberias, northern Israel. Archaeologists said recent excavations at the ancient city of Tiberias have discovered the remnants of one of the earliest mosques in the Islamic world. The foundations of the Muslim house of worship date to the late 7th century. (NTEP/ David Silverman and Yuval Nadel via AP)(AP)
This 2014 aerial photo shows the site of the Al-Juma (Friday) Mosque in Tiberias, northern Israel. Archaeologists said recent excavations at the ancient city of Tiberias have discovered the remnants of one of the earliest mosques in the Islamic world. The foundations of the Muslim house of worship date to the late 7th century. (NTEP/ David Silverman and Yuval Nadel via AP)(AP)
trending

Archaeologists in Israel discover remnants of ancient mosque built around 670 AD

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:24 PM IST
This mosque’s foundations, excavated just south of the Sea of Galilee by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, point to its construction roughly a generation after the death of the Prophet Mohammad, making it one of the earliest Muslim houses of worship to be studied by archaeologists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows nebula ESO 455-10. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows nebula ESO 455-10. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

This Nebula in constellation Scorpius is helping form next generation of stars

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:44 AM IST
This image was shared on the official Instagram account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes.(Instagram/@morganfreeman)
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes.(Instagram/@morganfreeman)
trending

Morgan Freeman posts The Shawshank Redemption's scene with Bernie Sanders’ meme

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:35 AM IST
“Sharing a deleted scene from #ShawshankRedemption with Bernie, Andy Dufresne and Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding,” wrote Morgan Freeman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a pair of oak capricorn beetles that the Natural History Museum wrote are “even older than the Roman Empire."(Instagram/@natural_history_museum)
The image shows a pair of oak capricorn beetles that the Natural History Museum wrote are “even older than the Roman Empire."(Instagram/@natural_history_museum)
trending

Museum posts pic of oak capricorn beetles that are ‘older than the Roman Empire’

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:12 AM IST
“These oak capricorn beetles are older than the Tudors, older than the Roman occupation of Britain, even older than the Roman Empire,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows 'normal person' Avalon Penrose.(Twitter/@avalonpenrose)
The image shows 'normal person' Avalon Penrose.(Twitter/@avalonpenrose)
trending

‘Normal person’ explains what is going on with the stock market in funny video

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:36 AM IST
This just a little over two-minute-and-fifteen-second-long recording has accumulated over 16 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two firefighters trying to rescue what they thought was a goose.(Facebook/@Austin Schmitt)
The image shows two firefighters trying to rescue what they thought was a goose.(Facebook/@Austin Schmitt)
trending

Firefighters brave ice to rescue ‘goose’ stuck for 2 days. Turns out to be this

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The post prompted people to share all sorts of hilarious comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows journalist Leslie Lopez with her kid.(Twitter/@ABC7Brandi)
The image shows journalist Leslie Lopez with her kid.(Twitter/@ABC7Brandi)
trending

Baby interrupts mom during live weather forecast, cute video wins people over

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The video has now gone viral and is being shared by many on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a mother and a daughter hugging each other.(Instagram/@tayraeofficial)
The image shows a mother and a daughter hugging each other.(Instagram/@tayraeofficial)
trending

Daughter meets mother after a year and a half. Watch emotional reunion

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:37 PM IST
“Legit crying here! This is so beautiful!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dog named Leia.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
The image shows the dog named Leia.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
trending

Leia the dog’s ‘nose flute performance’ amazes people, it may wow you too. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:37 PM IST
“Music industry ain't ready for this generational talent,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the paw-some video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland.(AP)
A bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland.(AP)
trending

72-year-old bottle of whisky fetches more than $54,000 in auction

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:36 PM IST
It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, was offered in an auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from Nia Dennis' now viral routine video.(Twitter/@uclagymnastics)
The image is taken from Nia Dennis' now viral routine video.(Twitter/@uclagymnastics)
trending

Michelle Obama shares Nia Dennis’ viral floor routine video, gymnast reacts

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:51 PM IST
“Now that’s what I call fierce!" Michelle Obama wrote while sharing Nia Dennis' routine video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who want to experience Chadar trek need to take rest for at least 24 hours followed by medical check-ups.(Twitter/@ANI)
People who want to experience Chadar trek need to take rest for at least 24 hours followed by medical check-ups.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

'Once-in-a-lifetime experience': Tourists walk on frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen river which is also known by its traditional name Chadar Trek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Beautiful," read one comment under the share.(Instagram/@justinpjtrudeau)
"Beautiful," read one comment under the share.(Instagram/@justinpjtrudeau)
trending

Justin Trudeau shares picture with son, sheds light on novel family routines

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:15 PM IST
“Whether it’s in between meetings and classes, during homework, or at the dinner table, Sophie and I are finding more time to talk with our kids about school, sports, and so much more - including mental health,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP