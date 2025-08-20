UP woman takes on crocodile with bare hands to save 5-year-old son: ‘I hit it, clawed at it’

In an act of extraordinary bravery, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich risked her life and wrestled a crocodile with her bare hands to save her five-year-old son from being dragged into a nullah. Eyewitnesses said what followed was a five-minute life-and-death struggle.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Dhakia village.

The child, Veeru, was playing near a drain close to his home when a crocodile suddenly lunged out of the water and grabbed him. As the predator tried to pull the boy back into the water, his mother, Maya, 40, heard his screams and ran to the spot, Times of India reported.

Eyewitnesses said what followed was a five-minute life-and-death struggle. Maya fearlessly confronted the crocodile, using nothing but her hands and later an iron rod to free her son from its powerful jaws, the report further added.

“I screamed and without thinking about my life, I jumped in,” Maya recalled according to the publication.

“The crocodile was pulling him down, but I held on with all my strength. I hit it, clawed at it, and refused to let go. For what felt like endless minutes, I fought with everything I had. Finally, it released my child after a blow from an iron rod I had grabbed. My son has survived and that is what matters."

Both Maya and Veeru sustained injuries in the incident. While Maya was treated for bruises and discharged, Veeru remains under medical care due to serious wounds.

The former village head, Rajkumar Singh, informed local authorities. A team led by Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav and SDO Rashid Jameel visited the site and met the family. Yadav assured that a special operation would be carried out to locate and capture the crocodile.

