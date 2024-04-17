UPSC third topper Donuru Ananya Reddy says her inspiration is Virat Kohli. Watch viral video

On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 results. Telangana native, 22-year-old Donuru Ananya Reddy, who hails from Mahabubnagar district, was ranked All India Rank three on the list, with Aditya Srivastava and Animesh Pradhan securing first and the second spots, respectively. Donuru Ananya Reddy prepared for the examination from home, only seeking expert coaching for anthropology in Hyderabad. (HT photo)

After the UPSC-CSE list was declared, numerous celebratory videos and interviews of the toppers went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Donuru Ananya Reddy was seen expressing her admiration for cricket star Virat Kohli. (Also Read: IAS officer has a special message for those who did not clear UPSC: 'Do not give up')

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the interview with, she says, “Virat Kohli, he is my favourite player, and I think there is a kind of inspiration and never give up kind of attitude he has.”

She further adds, “irrespective of results we must work and strive for our goals”.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 17. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The post also has over 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Kohli is an idol of every intelligent person."

"King inspires people," said a second.

A third commented, "Queen for a reason."

More on Donuru Ananya Reddy:

Ananya is from a middle-class household; her mother, Manjula, is a homemaker, while her father, Donuru Suresh Reddy, is a small-time businessman who works for himself. Ananya completed her education in Mahabubnagar before relocating to Hyderabad to pursue further education. What's more astonishing is that she did not attend any coaching classes for any subjects, except anthropology in the Civil Services Examination. (Also Read: UPSC aspirants ‘12 attempts, no selection’ post goes viral, tugs at people’s heartstrings)

Ananya traveled to New Delhi to complete her graduation, a BA (Hons) in Geography from Miranda House College of Delhi University, with the sole goal of clearing the Civil Services examination. After graduating, she took the Civil Services examination within a year and passed it on her first attempt.