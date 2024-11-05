US election night in Bengaluru: American CEO to serve hamburger dosa and PB&J idli

An American entrepreneur based Bengaluru is among those hosting a special event in the city as the US votes to elect its next president. Millions of American voters will either choose the country's first woman president in Kamala Harris or help Donald Trump score a comeback to White House. Anthony Klor, a US entrepreneur and founder of Catoff Gaming, is hosting the US election-themed event in Bengaluru. (X)

Over 100 people have already registered for the election event in Bengaluru, titled "US Election Showdown Challenge & Predict-athon",to be held on Tuesday evening at a venue in Indiranagar, the startup and restaurant hub in the IT capital of India.

The event will see activities such as election predictions, rapid-fire challenges and even a "political karaoke". Memes, GIFs and jokes on the US elections that have taken over the internet will also be showcased at the event.

Those attending the three-hour event will be served an American-Namma Bengaluru fusion menu featuring hamburger dosa and PB&J (peanut butter and jelly) idli.

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump end campaigns

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump made their final case Monday in the hours before Election Day as they ended an high-octane election campaign.

Opinion polls show Trump, 78, and Harris, 60, virtually even. The winner may not be known for days after the voting, though Trump has already signaled that he will attempt to fight any defeat, as he did in 2020.

With polls showing a dead heat, Trump promised to lead the United States to "new heights of glory" while Harris said the "momentum is on our side," as the rivals held their last rallies of the 2024 race in crucial battleground states.