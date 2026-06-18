US grass cutter earns over ₹10 lakh, drives Audi: Indian influencer claims in viral video
The Indian content creator claimed that people in blue-collar jobs in the USA earn much more than their counterparts in India.
An Indian content creator's Instagram video has ignited a fierce debate online after he claimed that blue-collar jobs in America pay well enough to afford luxury assets. In the clip, he showcased a roadside car and explained that he met a local lawnmower worker who earns an impressive ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh, enabling him to drive an Audi. While Yadav highlighted the dignity of labour and hourly wages in the US, the viral post met with sharp scepticism from some social media users, who quickly pointed out the hidden costs of immigration and the realities of American poverty.
“In America, even basic jobs like cutting grass are well paid,” Instagram user Ishvar Yadav wrote. He added, “Whether it’s lawn mowing, cleaning, or maintenance work — people earn with dignity, proper pay, and hourly value.”
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He explained, “Here, no work is considered ‘small’ — skills and effort always get rewarded. This is not about comparison... it's about understanding how different systems value work.”
In the video, Yadav says he met a man who cuts grass but can afford an Audi with his income. Yadav then pans the camera to show a car parked on the side of the road.
The Indian man continues that even though the Audi owner cuts grass, he earns between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ishvar Yadav. This report will be updated when he responds.)
What did social media say?
The post sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users asking for advice on moving to the USA. One individual commented, "It is easy to show this kind of life but tough to get it."
Another sceptic chimed in, "You are not showing the full truth. Tell me how much it needs to relocate there. It’s costly." Meanwhile, a third user pointed out the economic realities of the country, writing, "Are you sure everyone would have such income? You do know poverty exists in America, too."
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According to his Instagram profile, Ishvar Yadav originally hails from Rajasthan but currently resides in the United States. He frequently documents his American journey through engaging videos, focusing heavily on local job opportunities, lifestyle trends, and career prospects in the country.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More