US man dances to AR Rahman’s track DaFa Kar from Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2

If you’re a regular user of the Internet and love seeing dance videos, chances are you already follow Ricky Pond on Instagram. Hailing from the US, he has created a special space among Indian fans with his various dance videos. From Hindi to Bengali to Tamil, he shares videos showcasing his amazing performances to various hit songs. In his latest share, he is seen grooving to AR Rahman’s track DaFa Kar from Tiger Shroff’s film Heropanti 2.

“Heropanti 2 looks like an awesome movie. How was the first one?” he wrote while sharing the video. The video opens to show him standing in what appears to be a garden. He is seen showing different moves while dancing to the song.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 23 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow that's really awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super awesome,” posted another. “You always make me happy,” shared a third. “Energetic performance,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?