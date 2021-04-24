US man hula hoops in abdominal plank position, creates record. Watch viral video

Every now and then, the Guinness World Records (GWR) takes to their official Instagram account to share videos of people creating records which usually leave netizens intrigued or amazed or all at the same time. Now they’re back with a video of an unusual, yet absolutely entertaining, record. It’s the record created by a man named ObaroEne Otitigbe who hula hooped in abdominal plank position.

Shared on official Instagram page of Guinness World Records, the video may leave you surprised.

“Longest duration hula hooping in abdominal plank position 3 min 16 sec by @mr.obaroene,” wrote GWR. While answering to their own post, they also shared added information about the man’s other records involving hula hoops.

“ObaroEne Otitigbe aka Mr. O! from Albany, New York, USA also holds records for the most consecutive stairs climbed while hula hooping (734) and the longest distance swinging on rings while hula hooping: 152.52 metres (500 ft 4.68 in)” they shared.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than 44,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“I can’t even do a plank for 3 min,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s strength right there,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

