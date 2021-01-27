US Navy Band performs rendition of Taylor Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. Watch

A video shared on the official Twitter account of the US Navy Band has captured many netizens' attention. Seeing the recording, which shows the members of the band performing a sea shanty version of Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, may leave you feeling entertained too.

The US Navy Band tweeted this clip on January 25. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "To quote @CHINFO (Navy Chief of Information) 'We were very much into this music before it was cool'". Hashtags #seashanty, #seashantytok and #USNavy have been shared along with the video.

The recording shows members of the US Navy Band wearing headphones as they take turns singing lyrics of Swift's song into the microphones. Drums and violins accompany their performance.

Check out the almost two-minute-thirty-second long recording, that may have you tapping your feet to the tune, below:

If seeing that captivating clip left you with a massive smile on your face, then know that you’re not alone. The video currently has more than 63,700 views. The tweet in itself has amassed over 1,600 likes and has simultaneously accumulated many comments.

Here's how tweeple reacted to the post. One person said, "Brilliant".

Another individual wrote, "Cool". "Huge talent in this group. Not a Taylor Swift fan, but love how y’all made this into a swinging ditty. Keep up the great work!" read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user stated, "I thought it was pretty funny".

What are your thoughts on this?