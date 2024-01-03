close_game
US Police asks Elon Musk about Cybertruck as a potential patrol car, he reacts

US Police asks Elon Musk about Cybertruck as a potential patrol car, he reacts

Arfa Javaid
Jan 03, 2024

“What do you think Elon Musk… will the Cybertruck make a good police vehicle?” wrote US Police on X.

Rosenberg Police Department in Texas, United States, took to X to ask Elon Musk if the newly-launched Cybertrucks would be suitable as police vehicles. The billionaire businessman replied to the tweet and got the Internet talking.

US Police asked Elon Musk if the Tesla Cybertrucks would be suitable as patrol vehicles. (X/@RosenbergPolice)
US Police asked Elon Musk if the Tesla Cybertrucks would be suitable as patrol vehicles. (X/@RosenbergPolice)

“Spotted out in the wild. What do you think Elon Musk… will the Cybertruck make a good police vehicle? It’s still hard to find new vehicles to replenish our older police units. Should we make the change in 2024?” wrote Rosenberg Police while sharing two pictures of the vehicle on X.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Elon Musk reacted to the tweet with a hundred points emoji.

Check out how netizens reacted to the tweet:

“Hell yes. Make them @UnpluggedTesla Police versions!” wrote an individual.

Another commented, “It will be the ultimate police vehicle. Safe, fast, low cost of maintenance, bullet resistance, can go anywhere, and is intimidating to law breakers.”

“Rosenberg, Texas is going to have the coolest police force ever,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Absolutely. You get a bulletproof vehicle that can chase down sports cars. It saves the department money, and will keep your officers safer. Yes!”

“It’s the ultimate police vehicle,” chimed in a fifth.

The tweet was shared on January 2. It has since been viewed over 3.5 lakh times and received over 2,700 likes.

What are your thoughts on this?

About Cybertruck

Elon Musk’s newly-launched electric vehicle boasts an acceleration from zero to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in less than three seconds. The base model, priced at $39,900 (approximately 33 lakh), offers a range of 250 miles between charges. The top-line truck provides double that range and is priced at $69,900 (approximately 58 lakh).

