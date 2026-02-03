US tourist in Jaipur calls Indians 'lazy' and 'out of shape', sparks debate: 'Don't generalise'
The video has sparked a flood of reactions. While some agreed with the traveller, others criticised the remarks as stereotypical and culturally insensitive.
An American tourist visiting Jaipur has triggered a debate on social media after describing Indians as “lazy” and “out of shape” in a video filmed during his climb to Amber Fort.
Identified online as Charlie Evans, the traveller recorded himself while descending the steep path to the historic fort, pointing to visitors who had paused midway through the climb.Claiming that many people were resting, smoking or drinking beverages instead of continuing to the top, he generalised the sight as proof of what he described as Indians’ unwillingness to “go the extra mile”.
“I know why Indians are out of shape. There are thousands of people down there, but not too many people made it up. I'm on my walk down from the Amber Fort, and it is incredible how many Indians are just stranded halfway up. They're just asking me how far it is to the top. It's like 20 minutes, but most of them don't even want to go. They're paying to get in, and then they're stuck halfway up. They're lazy,” he says in the video.
He continues, “At the beginning of this journey today, I said that Indians are lazy, and this just proves it. They're all stranded. They're all having cigarettes and cokes and chais halfway up the Amber Fort road because they do not want to go. Just the fact that they're here is enough. They don't want to go the extra mile.”
How did social media react?
The video has garnered over 4 lakh views on Instagram, drawing a flood of reactions. While some users agreed with the traveller, arguing that fitness and exercise are often neglected in India, others criticised the remarks as stereotypical and culturally insensitive.
Some responses relied on humour to push back against the claim. “Indians won’t climb a hill unless there’s a temple on top,” one user wrote, while another added, “Put a temple at the peak and see how fast people reach there.”
Others urged the tourist not to generalise an entire population based on a single experience. “FYI, the British came, admired, looted, divided and ruled, and left with our resources. So most Indians don’t appreciate an English-speaking foreigner blaming Indians, even if you think you’re being honest. Some people are health-conscious, others are not. Please come, visit and enjoy our country — but don’t generalise,” read one comment.
A few users admitted that the video struck an uncomfortable chord. “You’re right. None of my friends want to join me for cycling at 6am on a weekend,” one person commented.
However, several users reframed the discussion, arguing that the issue was less about laziness and more about motivation. “Tell them there’s a world-renowned temple on top and they’ll run,” one user wrote.
“Just go to the kedarnath yamunotri and Ambarnath and see how people don't give up to reach the temple over the top. it's not about lazy we indians are enthusiastic only for god's not for nature or scenery,” commented another.
