US tourist in Jaipur calls Indians 'lazy' and 'out of shape', sparks debate: 'Don't generalise'

An American tourist visiting Jaipur has triggered a debate on social media after describing Indians as “lazy” and “out of shape” in a video filmed during his climb to Amber Fort. The video has garnered over 4 lakh views on Instagram. (Instagram/@charlietravelusa)

Identified online as Charlie Evans, the traveller recorded himself while descending the steep path to the historic fort, pointing to visitors who had paused midway through the climb.Claiming that many people were resting, smoking or drinking beverages instead of continuing to the top, he generalised the sight as proof of what he described as Indians’ unwillingness to “go the extra mile”.

“I know why Indians are out of shape. There are thousands of people down there, but not too many people made it up. I'm on my walk down from the Amber Fort, and it is incredible how many Indians are just stranded halfway up. They're just asking me how far it is to the top. It's like 20 minutes, but most of them don't even want to go. They're paying to get in, and then they're stuck halfway up. They're lazy,” he says in the video.

He continues, “At the beginning of this journey today, I said that Indians are lazy, and this just proves it. They're all stranded. They're all having cigarettes and cokes and chais halfway up the Amber Fort road because they do not want to go. Just the fact that they're here is enough. They don't want to go the extra mile.”