US woman gives away her wedding dress on Facebook. Starts wholesome trend

The day of one’s wedding is among the most special days of a person’s life. It is a day when one wants to look their absolute best. People often spend a lot on their wedding finery but once the ceremony is over, the wedding outfits usually end up in the closet never to be used again. Keeping this in mind, a US woman decided to donate her wedding gown and her selfless action led to a movement of sorts as many other women followed suit.

Gwendolyn Stulgis posted on her Facebook account on May 20 that she has decided to give away her wedding dress which roughly cost $3,000. She posted that she would donate the dress to a woman who couldn’t afford one or settled for something in her price range. She wrote that she felt gorgeous in her dress and wants someone else to feel how she felt.

In the Facebook post, she further said that she would want this person to have a wedding date within the next three months and that the person could get it dry cleaned and pass it on to another woman and keep this going as long as the dress lasts.

See her post below:

The post prompted netizens to share several comments as people praised her thoughtful gesture.

“What a beautiful thing to do, truly amazing,” commented a Facebook user. “What an amazing gift for another beautiful bride. God Bless you,” wrote another. “This dress is stunning. And stunning on you. This would have been the dress of my dreams,” said a third.

The woman’s gesture also inspired a Facebook group with many others doing the same. A public Facebook group named Shared Dream Dresses was formed and it has over 1,900 members now.

“This group is for any women ever wanting to feel like a true princess and the magical feeling that comes along with wearing the perfect Wedding gown. All gowns are free and donated and cleaned from the previous owner and passed on to one beautiful bride to the next,” says the bio of the group.

There are many posts on the group with women posing in their wedding dresses that they want to pass on to someone.

