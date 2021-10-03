US YouTuber asks strangers to sing, one man wows him with Kishore Kumar’s Hindi song

A video shared by YouTuber Reginald Guillaume involving a Hindi song by Kishore Kumar has left people both amazed and amused. Shared on YouTube, there is a chance that the video will have the same effect on you too.

Guillaume shared the video on his personal YouTube channel. “I'm all about creating musical experiences that have people feeling happy and free, and that's why the "Sing With Me" series exists. Since 2018, I have asked thousands of random people to sing with me on camera. A lot of people have said no, some have said no initially but changed their minds to yes, and some have said yes right away. I ask these people to sing with one purpose: to create a way for them to experience a sense of happiness and freedom they did not feel before. And much of the time, this actually works (and that makes ME happy),” he wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show Guillaume standing at the side of the road and asking people to join him for a singing performance. Most refuse, including a man who later returns to showcase his amazing singing skills. The man named Gaurang Rakholia gets back and sings a few lines from the famous song Dilbar Mere. This song is from the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta and was sung by Kishore Kumar.

Take a look at the video that may leave you in awe:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments, including one from Rakholia himself.

“I am feeling really really glad that I came back to sing with you!! Reggie you are really awesome!! I was literally in shock when you responded "perfect" to what I said about knowing only Hindi (songs). You are a fast learner and was really amazed that you literally learnt the tune within minutes!! I love to sing, I love this song because of few reasons, it was sung by my favorite singer "Kishore Kumar", it was acted by my favorite actor "Amitabh Bachhan", it's lyrics are amazing!! And whenever I sing this song, it puts smile on almost everyone around me! Thank you again for giving me this wonderful memory for my life! PS : I would love to sing the whole song or any other Hindi songs with you if I get a chance again!” he wrote.

“This little courage to sing in public could help us make an everlasting memory of fun. I am sure Gaurang is going to cherish it forever,” wrote a YouTube user. “Imagine walking down Manhattan and randomly hearing someone singing Kishore Da's songs live,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?