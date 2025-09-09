American tourists' hilarious flight mix-up takes them to Africa instead of France: 'Imagine being this oblivious'

A US woman and her friend made a travel blunder that’s leaving the internet in stitches. In a video that’s now going viral, the duo accidentally boarded a plane to Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, instead of their intended destination, Nice in France. The video has sparked a wave of amused reactions. (Reddit/TikTokCringe)

The incident unfolded when the woman, identified as Brittney Dzialo, and her friend boarded a Tunisair flight from Rome, believing they were headed to Nice. Things took a comedic turn when another passenger casually mentioned they were on their way to Tunis. The friends laughed nervously, assuming it was a misunderstanding, until they realised that their tickets really did say “Tunis.”

Geographical mix-up

“Is this going to Nice?” one of the women asked a fellow passenger. “Tunis, yeah,” they replied, sparking frantic Googling. Hoping for reassurance, the pair then showed their iPhone Maps app to a flight attendant, asking if the plane was bound for France. Her answer was a firm, “No,” as she pointed at their boarding passes clearly marked for Tunis in North Africa.

The crew tried to calm the women down, saying, “Nice, later, later, you change plane”. However, the travellers didn’t actually have any connecting tickets to Nice. With no alternative, they decided to return to their plane seats. “The whole plane witnessed our spiral and either found it entertaining or hated us,” the on-screen text read.

Once in Tunis, the confusion continued with several conversations with airline staff before the duo finally managed to secure tickets to Nice. Eventually, they arrived at their intended holiday destination, but only after detouring through North Africa.

Netizens in stitches

The video has since gone viral, sparking a wave of amused reactions. Several users poked fun at the geographical mix-up.

“This is straight out of a Pink Panther movie and I love it,” wrote one user.

“I’m annoyed at how unprepared they are,” said another.

“Imagine being this oblivious then imagine your friend is equally as oblivious. What are the odds,” commented a third user.

“I think it's only a 90 minute flight from Tunis to Nice, so it's not the end of the world to have made this mistake. I actually found their response kinda funny and endearing. It's nice (see what I did there?) to not have them yelling and freaking out and making it everyone else's problem,” said one user.