Andrew Ranken cause of death: How did legendary Pogues drummer die at 72?

“Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”

“Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother," it added.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues,” the band said in a statement posted on social media.

The drummer of The Pogues, Andrew 'The Clobberer' Ranken, has passed away at the age of 72 on February 10, confirmed the British Celtic punk band.

Andrew Ranken's cause of death: All on his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease The specific cause of his death of Andrew Ranken has not been disclosed. However, the 72-year-old had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for several years.

In 2023, he released a charity single to support St Joseph's Hospice in Hackney, London, which reflects his personal experiences with respiratory illness.

Known by the nickname 'The Clobberer', Raken was one of the founding members of The Pogues, where he played drums, percussion, harmonica, and provided vocals. He initially joined the band in 1983 and remained a member until 1996, later returning for a second period from 2001 to 2014.

Last year, The Pogues celebrated their 40th anniversary with a tour featuring the surviving members. Ranken did not participate in the tour due to health issues, and Tom Cull of Fontaine’s D.C. took over his position.

Andrew Ranken dies: Tributes poured in Taking to X, Siobhan MacGowan, the sister of the late frontman of the Pogues, Shane MacGowan, paid tribute to Ranken.

“Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer. May he rest in peace,” Siobbhan wrote.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Andrew ‘The Clobber’ Ranken. He was a terrific drummer who was absolutely integral to The Pogues raw, unconfined sound - his snare at the start of Sally MacLennane illustrating the point. Thinking of his friends and family,” another said.