Ashley Biden's Beyonce Freedom post amid Howard Krein divorce row

Ashley Biden has marked a major change in her life this week. On Monday, August 11, the 44-year-old daughter of former US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Dr. Howard Krein, in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas. A representative confirmed the filing to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Ashley Biden has filed for divorce from Dr. Howard Krein.(AFP)

The same day, Ashley’s Instagram lit up with a series of posts that seemed to hint at what she was feeling. According to People, in a now-deleted Instagram Story, she filmed herself walking through a park, giving a thumbs-up while Beyoncé’s “Freedom” played in the background.

The 2016 Lemonade track has long been celebrated as an anthem of strength. In recent times, it became Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign theme.

Messages in music and words

That was not her only post with a pointed soundtrack. Ashley also shared Lauryn Hill’s “Freedom Time” alongside a quote reading, “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before”.

Other Stories that day carried different tones. She posted a Bob Marley quote, “Let your smile change the world but don’t let the world change your smile,” as well as an astrology-themed graphic about a full moon portal, adding her own note: “The universe has my back”.

Later, her feed turned to family. She shared snapshots from what appeared to be an event honoring her late half-brother Beau Biden and his foundation, attended by Joe Biden himself. Over one image of her father speaking with a guest, she wrote, “Thank you for the support for my brother/his foundation + the sweet/touching moments of appreciation for Dad’s service. Still doing what he does best...and no one does it better. Grateful.”

From wedding day to now

Beau Biden had introduced Ashley and Krein to each other back in 2010. They got engaged a year later - after Krein got Joe Biden’s blessing - and married in June 2012 in Greenville, Delaware, blending Catholic and Jewish traditions.

According to People, Ashley spoke emotionally about her father during the 2024 Democratic National Convention, recalling how, before walking her down the aisle, he told her he would always be her best friend. “All these years later, Dad, you are still my best friend,” she said.

Krein, a surgeon, was still by her side for major moments, including the day Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office to announce he was stepping out of the 2024 race.

