Astronomer's Kristin Cabot took out $1.6 million mortgage before Coldplay kiss cam scandal with Andy Byron

The woman caught in the now-viral Coldplay concert moment had recently taken out a $1.6 million mortgage with her husband, according to a report by The Mirror. The brief clip, which exploded online, shows Andy Byron, CEO of tech firm Astronomer and Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR, pulling away and shielding their faces during the Coldplay show in Massachusetts. Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, heir to the Privateer Rum fortune, and the couple had recently purchased a £1.2m home.(X)

Internet sleuths quickly identified them and the problem. Both are married to other people. As the camera lingers, Byron quickly ducks out of frame while Cabot turns her back and covers her face. The reaction prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip from the stage that the pair were “either having an affair or just very shy.”

Astronomer CEO resigns, spotlight on Cabot’s marriage and family money

Since the incident, Andy Byron has stepped down from his role as CEO and details about Cabot’s personal life are making headlines. The Mirror reports that Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, heir to the Privateer Rum fortune, and the couple had recently purchased a $1.6 million home in Rye, New Hampshire.

They took out a mortgage for the four-bedroom coastal property through Morgan Stanley. Both Kristin and Andrew Cabot are listed on the loan, which could complicate things if the marriage breaks up. Options on the table include selling the home or refinancing under one of their names. It is the second property the couple owns in the same New Hampshire town.

Andrew Cabot’s long family legacy

Andrew Cabot’s family history runs deep in New England. His namesake ancestor, also Andrew Cabot, was a merchant and rum distiller who fought as a privateer during the American Revolution.

The family’s wealth, according to The Mirror, was built over generations through businesses in chemicals, gas, and “carbon black”-a soot used in manufacturing car tyres.

While the Coldplay kiss cam saga began as a viral moment, it has quickly turned into a high-stakes situation involving a tech CEO’s career, a public marriage, and millions in assets now under scrutiny.

