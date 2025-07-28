Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer: Does new villain Varang control fire? Powers explained

The much-awaited trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron's highly successful Avatar franchise, was unveiled by Disney months ahead of its scheduled release on December 19. Besides the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Jake Sully and Neytiri, a major highlight of the nearly two-and-a-half-minute video is a glimpse of Oona Chaplin as the notorious Varang. Here is all you need to know about the major antagonist of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Still from Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer(Screengrab/YouTube)

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Who is Varang?

Brought to life by Game of Thrones fame, Oona Chaplin, Varang is the leader of the Mangkwan Clan, also called the Ash People. The trailer introduces fans of the series to the new biome on the Pandora planet as well as its inhabitants.

These people have been surviving near an active volcano, People magazine reported. In the video, only a glimpse of Varang has been shown, and she can be seen with a spiky red-and-black headdress. The Mangkwan Clan, the latest in the world of Na’vi, lives high up in the mountains.

Varang's introduction in the trailer of Avatar: Fire and Ash marks a departure for the series, which has pitted the residents of Pandora against humans thus far. This time around, fans will get to witness the Na'vi pitted against each other.

Can Varang control fire?

As of now, major details about Varang, including her special powers, have been kept under wraps. Going by the trailer, it seems that Varang is capable of controlling fire, as her fingers were seen ablaze after touching flames.

Notably, Varang's clan has been through enormous hardships in life, resulting in her making every possible effort to save them, even when it comes to taking actions considered to be evil. It is believed that Varang does not follow Eywa, unlike other Na'vi, and is against her laws. Varang rides an animal, which has been dubbed a nightwraith.

Talking about the role of Varang, director James Cameron earlier told Empire that she is the “leader of people who have gone through an incredible hardship.”

On Varang's introduction to the series, Cameron stated that they wanted to go ahead of the simple paradigm of Na'vi being good and pitted against humans. “One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm," he added.

FAQs:

1. When did the last Avatar film come out?

The original Avatar film was released in December 2009, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water, which came out in December 2022.

2. When will Avatar: Fire and Ash release in theatres?

It is scheduled to hit screens on December 19, 2025.

3. Who all are there in Avatar: Fire and Ash?

The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin, among others.