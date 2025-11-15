Bhopal woman shares Manhattan apartment tour video, calls it her ‘dream apartment’

A woman from Bhopal has captured attention on Instagram after sharing a detailed tour of her New York City apartment. The woman, identified as Arushi Kulshreshth, posted a short video offering viewers an inside look at her Manhattan home, which she says is located close to Times Square. Filmed in a casual and personal tone, the clip shows her exploring different corners of the apartment while sharing glimpses of her daily life in the city. A Bhopal woman posted a Manhattan home tour featuring her rooftop terrace and city views.(Instagram/arushikulz02)

Apartment close to Times Square

In the video, Arushi begins by mentioning that her roommate is from Delhi. She then walks viewers through the compact but well designed kitchen before turning the camera towards the window where a clear view of Times Square can be seen. She goes on to show her bedroom and gives another glimpse of the city through the room’s window, describing how surreal it still feels to wake up to such scenes every day.

Rooftop terrace and amenities

Arushi also takes viewers to the rooftop terrace of the building, which offers a panoramic view of Manhattan. She highlights another floor dedicated entirely to the gym and laundry facilities. Throughout the tour, she refers to the home as her “dream apartment” and expresses how grateful she feels to be living there.

Watch the clip here:

Caption reflects her journey

Sharing the video, she wrote, “My Manhattan apartment tour video. This was long overdue. Turns out making a 2 min IG video felt way harder than longer YT videos. But since I had so many people tell I should do this, I finally did. For the girl from Bhopal, this is still unreal. So full of gratitude.”

Viewers react with admiration

The post has received several warm and appreciative reactions. One user wrote that “the views from your apartment have my heart” while another commented that they were “so happy for you after all the hardwork.” A third user said they “loved how the apartment turned out” and someone else praised her aesthetic sense by saying they “love how you matched everything in white.” Another viewer expressed their admiration, calling it “so so beautiful.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)