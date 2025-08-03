Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Boston mayoral candidate on his Jeffrey Epstein-like name: 'Trying to be straight up'

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 11:31 pm IST

Geoffrey Epstein, running for mayor in Massachusetts, dismisses concerns over his name's resemblance to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An Australian man running for mayor in Massachusetts is facing a unique problem due to comparisons to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, because of his name. Geoffrey Epstein, who goes by “Geoff,” however, has said that he wasn’t afraid of the homophonic resemblance of his name to the notorious sex trafficker.

The Australian man, who was born on September 11, holds a PhD in theoretical physics.(geoffepsteinformayor.com)
The Australian man, who was born on September 11, holds a PhD in theoretical physics.(geoffepsteinformayor.com)

“That other one is a dead American, and I am a live Aussie. But, of course, there is all the horrifying criminality and darkness of the other guy. I have lived my life trying to be straight up and improving things,” Epstein, who is seeking office in Framingham, told HuffPost.

The aspiring politician has said that he does not intend to change his name to avoid association with Epstein. “I like my name and I am proud of my family,” he said, adding that his family fought in World War II. The Australian man, who was born on September 11, holds a PhD in theoretical physics.

In 2024, another politician, a New York State Assemblyman named Harvey Epstein, faced a similar controversy over his name, which is similar to that of Jeffrey Epstein, as well as convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

"Your name is your name. It is what it is. Both [Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein] are horrific,” the politician had said.

News / Trending / US / Boston mayoral candidate on his Jeffrey Epstein-like name: 'Trying to be straight up'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On