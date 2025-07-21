Brain teaser: Only those with eagle eyes can find the hidden spider in 10 seconds

Brain teasers and optical illusions are quite useful for improving a person’s cognitive skills. We easily miss out on the little details in the fast-paced world. Simple mistakes, such as not being able to spot an object in front of you or overlooking small errors at work, happen due to a poor attention to detail. The image contains an image of the ground in a jungle. It is filled with leaves, twigs, branches and dirt, which makes it difficult to spot minor differences. (Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

This is where brain teasers come in, because they put your observation skills to the test. One such challenge is this challenge doing the rounds on Reddit. Shared a few days ago, it has already stumped several users.

Brain teaser: Can you spot the spider?

The post contains an image of the ground in a jungle. It is filled with leaves, twigs, branches and dirt, which makes it difficult to spot minor differences. At first, nothing seems out of place. However, there is a spider in the image, which has camouflaged itself in the surroundings. Your task is to find the spider in 10 seconds. “Find the spider I almost touched with my hand…” the post reads.

Brain teaser: How to solve the challenge?

Only those with sharp eyesight and a quick attention to detail can spot the spider in time. The similar colors of the elements in the picture and the camouflage of the spider make it difficult to spot the arachnid. Scan the full picture quickly to figure out where the spider is hiding.

Hint: Look at the bottom of the image near the thick branch which cuts across the image horizontally. Just above it, there is a cleverly hidden spider.

Many users found the brain teaser intriguing. “Well camouflaged! Body is below the center of the pic, but one leg extends all the way to dead center,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “That camo on that spider is impressive! Even in the good resolution picture it blends in so well, the legs just blur into the surrounding.”

These viral brain teasers and visual puzzles are not just for fun. They teach your brain how to see patterns and keep your mind calm when the clock is ticking. Solve some more optical illusions like this and become the most attentive professional at your work.