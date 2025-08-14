Breeze Airways flight diverts as drunk passenger yells racial slurs, breaks free from restraints twice

An intoxicated male passenger was manhandled and placed in restraints on a Breeze Airways flight after he ran amok and yelled racist slurs at airline staff, TMZ reported. As a result of this incident, the Los Angeles-bound flight from Virginia had to be diverted to Grand Junction, Colorado. A Los Angeles-bound Breeze Airways flight was diverted after an unruly passenger showed aggressive behavior and yelled racial slurs(TikTok/ @mysaltylove_)

The man, who was discovered drunk, suddenly started making racist comments on the flight, according to Grand Junction Police. They said he refused to remain seated and made inappropriate gestures with his skateboard.

Fellow passenger manhandles intoxicated man on flight

In a now-viral video of the incident shared by TikTok user @mysaltylove_, a woman passenger is initially seen asking the drunk passenger to sit down. But as he refused, another man intervened and manhandled him. “Sit your a** down,” the man is heard telling the unruly passenger in the clip.

Following the unexpected turn of events, the plane, which was on its way to Los Angeles from Virginia, was diverted to Grand Junction, Colorado, where the police took over the matter.

Although the intoxicated passenger was put in restraints twice, the police said he somehow broke free both times. After he was taken into custody, the unruly passenger was sent to Mesa County Detention Facility.

According to the cops, the unruly passenger did not physically harm anyone on the Breeze Airways flight.

